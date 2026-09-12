CBSE Board Exams 2027: Know When LOC Submission For Classes 10, 12 Will Begin

CBSE Board Exams 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in a communication to the principals of all affiliated schools, said the registration process for Classes 9 and 11 and submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for Classes 10 and 12 will begin soon. Schools have been directed to ensure that students' personal details and subjects offered to them are correctly submitted.

The CBSE is also expected to release the tentative datesheet for the 2027 board examinations soon.

The CBSE directed schools to thoroughly verify all candidate details before submission, as errors could lead to complications later in the examination process.

The board also highlighted several challenges and issues encountered during recent examinations. It said avoidable delays and operational difficulties were caused by the following:

Incorrect subject codes or subjects entered by schools, resulting in requests for corrections after submission.

Incorrect student or parent details, leading to correction requests from schools.

Non-submission of the LOC for students.

Failure to submit the LOC within the prescribed timeline.

The board also pointed out that errors occurred despite repeated reminders to schools to ensure the correct submission of students' personal details and subjects offered to them.

"All such challenges have affected the Board's ability to maintain timelines and ensure efficiency in examination while also leading to undue problems faced by candidates. Thus, all schools are once again requested to ensure that they are prepared with all correct student details before the submission of LOC," the CBSE stated.