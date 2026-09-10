CBSE Board Exams 2027: Class 10, 12 Candidate List Submission To Begin Soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday informed the principals of all affiliated schools that the registration process for Classes 9 and 11, and the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for Classes 10 and 12 will begin soon. The board has directed schools to ensure that students' personal details and subjects offered to them are correctly submitted.

Schools have been advised to keep the following information ready:

1. Correct and updated student details:

Full name of the candidate, as recorded in the admission register

Date of birth

Gender

Category (General/SC/ST/OBC, etc.)

Full names of parents/guardians with correct spellings

2. Subject-wise registration as per the prescribed scheme of studies.

3. Photograph and signature of each candidate in the specified format.

The CBSE said schools must thoroughly verify all candidate details before submission, as errors could lead to complications later in the examination process.

The board also highlighted several challenges and issues encountered during recent examinations. It said avoidable delays and operational difficulties were caused by the following:

Incorrect subject codes or subjects being entered by schools, resulting in requests for corrections after submission.

Incorrect student or parent details lead to correction requests from schools.

Non-submission of the LOC for students.

Failure to submit the LOC within the prescribed timeline.

The board further noted that errors continued to occur despite repeated reminders to schools to ensure the correct submission of students' personal details and subjects offered to them.

"All such challenges have affected the Board's ability to maintain timelines and ensure efficiency in examination while also leading to undue problems faced by candidates. Thus, all schools are once again requested to ensure that they are prepared with all correct student details before the submission of LOC," the CBSE stated.

The latest notice serves as a prior intimation to schools ahead of the commencement of the registration and LOC submission processes for the 2026-27 academic session.