CBSE Private Candidate 2027: Applications Expected Soon, Check Eligibility

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to start the private candidate application process for the 2027 board exams soon. The Board has not yet announced the application dates.

Last year, CBSE opened the private candidate application window on September 9, 2025. Based on last year's schedule, the application form for the 2027 exams is expected to be released in the coming days.

Candidates who plan to appear as private candidates should keep the required documents and details ready. The application link will be available on the official CBSE website once the Board releases the notification.

Who Can Apply For CBSE Private Candidate 2027?

As per the previous year's notification, students falling under certain categories could appear for the board exams as private candidates. These included:

Candidates declared Essential Repeat in the specified academic years

Candidates placed in the compartment category

Candidates who have failed and are eligible to appear again

Candidates seeking to improve their marks in one or more subjects

Passed candidates appearing for an additional subject

However, the eligibility criteria for the CBSE 2027 private candidate exams will be confirmed only after the Board releases the official notification.

CBSE Private Candidate 2027: How To Apply

Once the application window opens, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official CBSE website.

website. Open the private candidate examination section.

Click on the application link.

Enter the required details.

Complete the application form.

Pay the examination fee.

Submit the form and save a copy for future reference.

CBSE Board Exams 2027

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams are generally conducted between February and April. The detailed datesheet for the 2027 examinations is expected to be released later.

Candidates should regularly check the official CBSE website for the private candidate notification, application dates and other updates.