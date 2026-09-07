CTET 2026 Application Correction Window Open: Check Steps To Edit

CTET 2026 Correction Window: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the online correction window for the 22nd edition Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 today, September 7. Candidates who submitted their application form can modify the changes ,if any, by visiting the official website, ctet.nic.in till September 10, 2026.

The official notice states that, applicants who registered for the CTET exam during the extended application process and also those who submitted their form earlier can make necessary changes in their application form within the deadline. Once the correction window closes, no candidates will be allowed to make changes after under any circumstances. The revised exam date for the CTET 2026 is yet to be announced by the exam-conducting body.

The CBSE re-opened the application window from August 25 to September 1, 2026 for candidates who were unable to submit their application form during the earlier registration process. The initial registration window opened from May 11 to June 10, 2026.

Also Read | Check the Official Notice Here

CTET Correction Window 2026: Steps to Edit

Check the steps provided below on how to edit the changes in the CTET application form.

Step 1: Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the "CTET Sep 2026 Correction Window"

Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon, select the login option.

Step 4: Now, enter your application number, password and Captcha code as shown on the screen and click on login.

Step 5: Make the necessary changes in the application form.

Step 6: Once the changes are done save the application form and submit.

Make sure to check the edits before submitting the form as no changes will be entertained after this.