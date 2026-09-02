CTET 2026 Revised Exam Dates When? All We Know So Far

CTET 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 revised examination dates soon. The CBSE reopened the 22nd CTET application window on August 25, giving candidates another opportunity to apply. The registration window closed on September 1, as per the revised schedule. In the public notice, the CBSE noted that the revised date of the 22nd edition of CTET examination will be announced after closure of the portal.

Earlier, the CTET registration portal was active from May 11 to June 10, 2026, and the exam was scheduled for September 6, 2026. The CBSE noted that the Supreme Court has "emphasised the need to afford eligible teachers a reasonable opportunity to comply with the statutory requirement of acquiring the prescribed TET qualification."

The board stated: "In view of the aforesaid and in the larger interest of candidates, it has been decided to provide an opportunity to all eligible candidates who could not avail themselves of the earlier application window by opening the online application portal."

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According to the prescribed test structure by the Central Board of Secondary Education, all questions in the CTET exam will be multiple choice questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each question will carry one mark and there will be no negative marking.

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Candidates who have registered for the CTET 2026 September session exam will be eligible to download the CTET admit card. Before the release of the hall tickets, the exam body will inform the candidates of the exam city where the exam centres will be located.

As per the official document, a total of 21 editions of the CTET exam have been conducted so far. The result of the 21st edition was declared on March 30, 2026.