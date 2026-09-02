Himachal Pradesh To Track Attendance 3 Times A Day In 150 CBSE Schools

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to record the attendance of students and teachers three times a day in 150 CBSE-affiliated government schools across the state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu gave the instructions during a meeting with the Education Department after the Assembly session on Tuesday. The Education Department has also been directed to implement the new attendance system.

Under the new system, attendance will be recorded at three points during the school day - when students and teachers arrive in the morning, during the lunch break and at the time of leaving school.

The government said the move is aimed at keeping a regular check on the attendance of both students and teachers and ensuring that schools function properly.

200 Teachers Already Appointed

Around 1,200 teachers have already been appointed in these CBSE schools, according to the Chief Minister. More teachers will be recruited in the coming months.

The government said it is focusing on providing quality education closer to students' homes, particularly for children living in rural areas.

Rs 80 Crore More For School Facilities

The state government will provide an additional Rs 80 crore to improve CBSE government schools and strengthen facilities for students and teachers.

Sukhu directed the Education Department to ensure that the new arrangements are implemented properly and that school facilities and day-to-day functioning continue to improve.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Advocate General Anup Rattan, Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar and other senior Education Department officials attended the meeting.