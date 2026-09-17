CBSE Date Sheet 2027: How To Save The Official Timetable And Avoid Fake PDFs

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam date sheet 2027 on its official website, cbse.gov.in. Once the timetable is released, students will be able to download it and check the dates of their exams.

Before the official date sheet is released, students may come across several timetables on social media and other websites. Students should not rely on these PDFs unless they are available on the official CBSE website.

The official date sheet will mention the exam date, day, subject and exam timings. Students can use it to plan their revision and prepare for each paper.

Where To Check CBSE Date Sheet 2027

Students should check the CBSE website for the official timetable. They can follow these steps:

Visit cbse.gov.in.

Go to the section carrying the latest examination updates.

Find the link for the Class 10 or Class 12 board exam date sheet 2027.

Click on the link to open the PDF.

Check the dates, subjects and exam timings.

Download the PDF and save it on your device.

How To Check If The Date Sheet Is Official

Students should first check where the PDF has been published. The safest option is to download the date sheet directly from the official CBSE website.

Before using the timetable, check the examination year, class, subjects and exam dates mentioned in the PDF.

Students should be careful with date sheets shared on WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram and other social media platforms. Such PDFs may not be issued by CBSE and could contain incorrect dates.

Save The Official PDF

After CBSE releases the date sheet, students should download the official PDF and save it on their phone or computer. They can also take a printout and keep it with their study material.

Students should continue checking the CBSE website for any new notices or changes to the examination schedule.

Do Not Follow Unofficial Exam Dates

Students should not change their study plan based on an unverified date sheet. An incorrect exam date can cause confusion and affect preparation.

Until the official CBSE timetable is released, students should rely only on announcements made by the board for information about the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.