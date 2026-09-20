Education Ministry Announces Solid Waste Management Quiz For Classes 6 To 12

Education Ministry Quiz: The Ministry of Education, Government of India, has announced a quiz on 'Solid Waste Management' for students of Classes 6 to 12 on the Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE portal. According to the central government, the quiz, conducted under the Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 programme, enables school students to test their knowledge, learn about responsible waste management, and discover simple ways to contribute to a cleaner and greener environment.

As per the official announcement, students can participate in the national-level quiz from September 17 to October 17, 2026. The Education Ministry shared the poster of the event in a social media post on X. Check the details below.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, has also shared the study materials for different classes on its official portal, ecoclubs.education.gov.in.

Click here for module 1, 2, and 3 for Classes 6 to 12 | Study Material PDF

While taking the quiz, students must also enter their name, class, age, and their school's UDISE code, so that their participation counts for their school in the campaign report.

According to the reading material shared by the ministry, the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 require every waste generator, including homes and schools, to separate waste at the place where it is produced. The four streams are wet, dry, sanitary, and special care waste. Waste should then be handed over to an authorised waste collector.