Disha Salian's Father Visits Thackeray Residence To Serve Defamation Notice

Satish Salian, father of celebrity manager Disha Salian, on Saturday visited Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshri' here to hand over a Rs 500-crore defamation notice to his son Aaditya Thackeray.

Thackeray's lawyer accepted the notice, a Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary said.

Senior Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that some people were being used as "puppets" for doing mudslinging against the Thackeray family, and Satish Salian was being controlled by others.

Talking to reporters, Satish Salian alleged that MLA Aaditya Thackeray had defamed him. He had sent a legal notice to Aaditya, he said.

The CBI recently registered an FIR in connection with Disha Salian's death in 2020.

Aaditya Thackeray categorically stated earlier this week that he had no connection with the Salian death case and had never met her. Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday warned that he would take legal action if the "character assassination" campaign targeting his family case did not stop.

Speaking to reporters, MP Sanjay Raut slammed BJP leader Narayan Rane's family, especially his son and Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane, for "dragging" Aaditya Thackeray's name in the Disha Salian case.

"You are puppets in the hands of others and slinging mud at us," Raut said, responding to a question, and added that Satish Salian was being "controlled" by somebody.

"He was satisfied six years ago that this was not a murder but an accident," Raut claimed.

Disha, 28, who had briefly worked as actor Sushant Singh Rajput's manager, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area.

A week later, Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, triggering speculation about a possible link between the two deaths.

The city police had registered an accidental death report (ADR) and subsequently claimed, after an inquiry, that Disha died of suicide.

The CBI recently registered an FIR in connection with the death of Disha Salian after the case was handed over to the central probe agency by the Bombay High Court with a clear instruction not to name anyone as an accused.

On September 2, the High Court ordered a CBI probe into Salian's death while pulling up the Mumbai Police for failing to register an FIR for six years, observing that its investigation "raises more questions than answers".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)