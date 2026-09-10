Education Ministry Invites Applications For Director Posts At Three IITs, Check Details

The Ministry of Education has invited applications for the recruitment of Directors at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, IIT Indore, and IIT Mandi. The MoE has released separate advertisements for all three IITs on its official website.

Candidates can submit their applications in the prescribed format by October 31, 2026. The Director of an IIT serves as the academic and administrative head of the institution.

IIT Director Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must carefully review the prescribed eligibility criteria before applying for the post of IIT Director. To be eligible, applicants must have a minimum of five years of administrative experience, along with the leadership skills required to head an Institute of National Importance.

Candidates must hold a PhD and have an outstanding academic record throughout their previous degrees. While candidates with an engineering background will be preferred, those with outstanding qualifications in Science, Mathematics or Management may also be considered in exceptional cases.

Applicants must have at least 10 years of experience as a professor at a reputed engineering or technology institute or university. They must also have a proven record of guiding PhD students. Candidates must be below 60 years of age as of the closing date of the application process.

Application Process for IIT Director Recruitment

To apply, candidates must submit a detailed resume in the prescribed format, highlighting their research, teaching, industry-academia collaborations, and administrative experience. They must also submit a two-page justification supporting their candidature, a two-page vision statement for the institution, and the contact details of at least two distinguished referees.

The post carries a monthly salary of Rs 2,25,000, along with allowances as per government rules.