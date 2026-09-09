IIT Delhi Launches 7-Month Executive Programme In Advanced Project Management

IIT Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched a seven-month Executive Programme in Advanced Project Management through its Continuing Education Programme (CEP). Designed for working professionals, the programme aims to strengthen project management and strategic execution skills through live online learning, practical assignments and applied frameworks. The programme will begin on September 26, 2026, and conclude on March 21, 2027. It is open to graduates from any discipline who have completed their degree from a recognised university. The programme will include 100 hours of live online learning, with an optional campus immersion component, according to the programme details.

IIT Delhi Online Programme: Key Details

The Executive Programme in Advanced Project Management is offered by the Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi. The programme is structured as a seven-month course for professionals seeking to develop practical project management capabilities.

Programme duration: 7 months

7 months Start date: September 26, 2026

September 26, 2026 End date: March 21, 2027

March 21, 2027 Programme type: eVIDYA

eVIDYA Learning hours: 100 hours of live online learning

100 hours of live online learning Eligibility: Graduates in any discipline from a recognised university

Graduates in any discipline from a recognised university Programme fee: Rs 1,64,000 + 18% GST

Rs 1,64,000 + 18% GST Class timing: Saturday, 10 am to 1:30 pm

Saturday, 10 am to 1:30 pm Delivery: Live online sessions

Live online sessions Campus immersion: Optional

Optional Certificate: E-certificate issued by CEP, IIT Delhi

The programme also highlights peer-learning and networking opportunities, along with hands-on experience using Primavera P6.

What Does IIT Delhi's Project Management Course Offer?

The programme focuses on practical learning through live sessions, case studies, assignments and applied activities. Participants will work on practical assignments and a capstone project, applying concepts and frameworks to real-world business scenarios.

According to the programme information, the course is designed around the needs of working professionals and provides opportunities for peer learning and networking. The programme highlights the credentials of IIT Delhi's Department of Management Studies, which is ranked #4 in NIRF 2025 and has been ranked first in India in the QS World University Rankings: Southern Asia 2026.