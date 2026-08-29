IIT Delhi Student Death: External Panel Begins Probe, Aid For Family Approved

New Delhi: The external inquiry committee formed by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) three days ago to investigate the death of 31-year-old MSc Physics student Rishikesh Kumar has begun its probe. The institute said that an external ombudsperson will be appointed next week.

The institute has also approved financial support for the student's family from its benevolent fund. In addition, a separate fund has been created through voluntary contributions from faculty members, students, staff and alumni.

"The Institute is committed to treating students as active stakeholders and to taking proactive, sustained and measurable steps to safeguard their academic welfare and mental health," IIT Delhi said.

"The Institute will continue to strengthen its systems and take all necessary measures to ensure that students receive the support and care they need throughout their academic journey," it further added.

The committee is headed by Justice Mukta Gupta, a retired judge of the Delhi High Court. It also includes Professor Pratap Sharan, head of the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS New Delhi; four student representatives; and the Registrar, who serves as Secretary and Convenor.

The probe panel was reconstituted after former Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, who had been named chairperson of an earlier committee formed by IIT Delhi to investigate the student's death, withdrew from the inquiry, citing prior commitments.

Students had opposed Kumar's inclusion in the committee, citing his alleged past remarks about students and activism. They had also called for a signature campaign among alumni to press for their demands.

In an email to students on Tuesday, the IIT Delhi Director said the committee would interact with students, faculty members and administrative offices, review existing protocols and processes, and submit its report within two weeks.

The constitution of an external inquiry committee was among the key demands raised by the protesting students.

IIT Delhi Strengthens Mental Health Support For Students

Against this backdrop, IIT Delhi has highlighted its existing mental healthcare infrastructure, saying that students have 24/7 access to counsellors and psychiatrists, including experts from AIIMS and VIMHANS.

The institute also says that external mental healthcare is fully reimbursed and that an emergency response protocol and Academic Unit Wellness Committees are in place.