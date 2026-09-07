NIRF Ranking 2026 Expected Soon: Check Past Year's Release Date

NIRF Ranking 2026: The Ministry of Education (MoE) is expected to release the annual National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) by the third week of September. However, the exact date of release remains unconfirmed. Introduced in 2015, NIRF evaluates the institutes across 17 categories, based on five key parameters such as Teaching, Learning & Resource (LTR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Peer Perception (PR).

The NIRF ranking for the academic year 2026 will be released on the official website, nirfindia.org. Last year, IIT Madras ranked 1 in the overall and engineering categories. Whereas, the Hindu College ranked 1 in the specific college category. The list once released will include IITs, NITs, and other institutions.

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NIRF Ranking 2026: Check Previous Year's Release Date

The NIRF ranking 2026 is yet to be released; meanwhile, candidates can check the past year's release dates of the NIRF ranking below:

NIRF Ranking 2025: September 4

NIRF Ranking 2024: August 12

NIRF Rank 2023: June 5

NIRF Rank 2022: July 15

NIRF Rank 2021: September 9

NIRF Ranking 2020: June 11

NIRF 2026 Ranking: Different Categories

The list of categories and domains across which the ranking are published includes: Overall, Universities, Colleges, Research Institutions, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental, Law, Architecture and Planning, Agriculture and Allied Sectors, Innovation, Open University, Skill University, State Public University and Sustainable Development Goals.