WBJEE Decentralised Counselling 2026: Phase 1 Registration Begins, Check Schedule Here

WBJEE 2026 Decentralised Counselling: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has activated the WBJEE decentralised counselling link for Phase 1 today, September 7, 2026, on the official portal, wbjeeb.co.in. Candidates can now visit the main website and register for the decentralised counselling along with filling in their choices. The last date to complete the WBJEE 2026 decentralised counselling process is September 8.

WBJEEB conducts the decentralised counselling for admission into undergraduate courses in engineering & technology, pharmacy, and architecture across universities, government colleges, and self-financing institutes in West Bengal for the academic session 2026-27. Candidates who already secured admission through WBJEE centralised counselling can participate to upgrade their stream or college by logging in on the website. To register, candidates need to pay a one-time registration fee of Rs 250, which is non-refundable.

WBJEE Phase 1 Decentralised Counselling 2026: Know Important Dates for Rounds 1 & 2

Check the full schedule for the WBJEE Phase 1 decentralised counselling process below:

Round 1

Registration link open, fee acceptance, and choice filling: September 7 to September 8, 2026 .

. Publication of Merit and Allocation List: September 10, 2026 .

. payment of Seat Acceptance Fee and obtaining system-generated 'Provisional Admission Receipt': September 10 to 11, 2026 .

. Physical Document Verification & Admission/Withdrawal Confirmation by the Candidate at the Institute: September 10 to 12, 2026.

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Round 2

New Allocation List: September 13, 2026 .

. payment of seat acceptance and provisional admission Receipt: September 13 to 14, 2026 .

. Physical Document Verification & Admission/Withdrawal Confirmation by the Candidate at the Institute: September 14 to 15, 2026.

WBJEE 2026 Decentralised Counselling: Who Can Participate?

Candidates with eligible 10+2 qualifications can participate in the WBJEE decentralised counselling process. Candidates who qualified with valid JEE Mains ranks are eligible to participate. West Bengal-domiciled candidates eligible on the basis of WBJEE-2026 rank.

