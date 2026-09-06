WBJEE 2026 Decentralised Counselling Begins Soon: Check Schedule And Seat Rules

WBJEE Decentralised Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the Visual Operational Summary for Decentralised Counselling Admission Portal (DCAP-2026) for admission to residual and resultant vacant seats in undergraduate Engineering/Technology, Architecture and Pharmacy courses. Candidates must follow the official notification, schedule and portal instructions in case of any discrepancy. Candidates have to pay a Rs 250 one-time, non-refundable registration fee. The Rs 2,000 Seat Acceptance Fee is payable only after a candidate selects and locks an option.

Click here: WBJEE DCAP Visual Operational Summary

WBJEE 2026 DCAP Schedule, Registration and Round-Wise Rules

September 6, 2026, 7 PM: Publication of vacant seat information across college/institute, stream and discipline.

Publication of vacant seat information across college/institute, stream and discipline. September 7 to 8, 2026, from 10 AM to 11:59 PM: Registration, payment of registration fee, profile creation and choice selection.

Registration, payment of registration fee, profile creation and choice selection. September 10, 2026, 10 AM: Round 1 Merit and Allocation List.

Round 1 Merit and Allocation List. September 10 to 11, 2026, till 11:59 PM: Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee and generation of Provisional Admission Receipt.

Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee and generation of Provisional Admission Receipt. September 10 to 12, 2026, from 10:30 AM to 6 PM: Physical document verification and admission/withdrawal confirmation at the institute.

Physical document verification and admission/withdrawal confirmation at the institute. September 13, 2026, 5 PM: Round 2 New Allocation List.

Round 2 New Allocation List. September 13 to 14, 2026, till 11:59 PM: Seat Acceptance Fee payment and Provisional Admission Receipt generation.

Seat Acceptance Fee payment and Provisional Admission Receipt generation. September 14 to 15, 2026, from 10 AM to 4 PM: Physical document verification and admission/withdrawal confirmation.

The DCAP process uses an unordered choice set. Candidates can add, remove or modify choices during the active window, but Round 2 uses the same frozen choices and does not allow fresh choice filling.

Candidates who pay the Seat Acceptance Fee but fail to report face immediate debarment from the remaining DCAP process and the entire counselling system, while an earlier valid admission, if any, remains protected.