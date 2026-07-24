West Bengal JEE Counselling 2026 Round 3 Registration Begins Today; Seat Allotment On July 28

WBJEE Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has started the WBJEE Counselling 2026 Round 3 registration and choice-filling process from today, July 24. Eligible candidates who wish to participate in the third round can submit fresh choices or modify their preferences through the official counselling portal until July 26, 2026.

As per the revised counselling schedule, the Round 3 seat allotment result will be declared on July 28, followed by seat acceptance fee payment and reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission. Candidates are advised to complete all counselling formalities within the prescribed deadlines.

WBJEE Counselling 2026: Round 3 Important Dates

Round 3 registration and choice filling: July 24 to July 26, 2026

July 24 to July 26, 2026 Round 3 seat allotment result: July 28, 2026

July 28, 2026 Seat acceptance fee payment (Fresh allottees): July 28 to July 30, 2026

Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission: July 28 to July 30, 2026

Candidates should regularly check the official counselling portal for further announcements and updates.

WBJEE Counselling 2026: What Candidates Should Do After Seat Allotment

Check the Round 3 seat allotment result using the login credentials.

Download the allotment letter for future reference.

Pay the seat acceptance fee within the prescribed deadline.

Report to the allotted institute with all required original documents for verification and admission.

Contact the allotted institute or visit its official website to know the reporting timings and admission requirements.

Candidates failing to complete the admission process within the deadline may lose their allotted seat.

Candidates should complete every Round 3 counselling step on time to secure admission through WBJEE Counselling 2026.