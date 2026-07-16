West Bengal JEE Counselling 2026 Round 2 Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow: Check Seat Allotment Date

WBJEE Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has started the Round 2 registration and choice filling process for WBJEE Counselling 2026. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate Engineering, Technology and Architecture courses in government, government-aided and private institutions across West Bengal can complete their Round 2 choice filling by July 17, 2026.

According to the official counselling schedule, the Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on July 21, 2026. Candidates are advised to fill and lock their preferred college and course choices before the deadline to avoid missing the counselling round.

Direct Link: WBJEE Round 2 Choice Filling 2026

WBJEE Counselling 2026 Round 2 Schedule

Candidates participating in Round 2 should keep track of the following dates:

Round 2 registration and choice filling: July 13 to July 17, 2026

July 13 to July 17, 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result: July 21, 2026

July 21, 2026 Seat acceptance fee payment (fresh allottees): July 21 to July 23, 2026

July 21 to July 23, 2026 Document verification and admission at allotted institutes: July 21 to July 23, 2026

July 21 to July 23, 2026 Withdrawal by candidates: During the reporting period as notified

Steps to Complete WBJEE Counselling 2026 Round 2 Choice Filling

Candidates can follow these steps to complete their choice filling for round 2:

Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee

In the "Candidate Activity Board", click on the choice filling link

Here candidates need to fill their login credentials

Select your preferred colleges and courses in order of preference.

Review all the entered choices carefully.

Modify or rearrange choices if required before the deadline.

Lock and submit your choices before July 17, 2026.

Download and save a copy of the locked choices for future reference.

Candidates should complete their registration, fill in their preferred colleges and courses, and carefully review all the selected choices before the deadline. After verifying the details, they must lock their choices to ensure they are considered for Round 2 seat allotment. Once the WBJEE 2026 choice filling window closes on July 17, 2026, no further modifications will be allowed.