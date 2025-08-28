West Bengal JEE Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration Starts Today, Here's How To Register

WBJEE 2025 Counselling Registration: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has started the round 1 counselling registration for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 today, August 28. Students can register for the round 1 counselling process on the official website of the board- wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE Counselling Schedule 2025: How To Register For WBJEE Counselling 2025 Counselling?

Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

Go to the "WBJEE" section on the homepage.

Click on "Online registration and Choice filling for WBJEE 2025 Counselling" under the "Candidate Activity" board.

Select the type of registration, enter your WBJEE roll number and password.

Select your preferred choice of institute and other details.

You will be successfully registered for the counselling process.

WBJEE Counselling Registration 2025: Important Counselling Dates

The seat matrix - displaying the total number of seats was released on the official website on August 27, 2025, according to the counselling schedule.

The registration process has started today and candidates must modify (if needed) and lock their choices before September 1, 2025.

The result for the round 1 will be released on September 3, 2025.

Candidates who will be satisfied with their result will have to visit their allotted college and pay the seat acceptance fee for admission and document verification from September 3 to September 7, 2025.

Candidates will have to visit the official website of the allotted college for reporting time details for admission to begin.

The seat allotment result for round 2 will be released on September 9 and candidates satisfied with their result must report to their allotted college from September 9 to September 11, 2025. They can withdraw from the counselling process during this period.