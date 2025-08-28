West Bengal JEE Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration Starts Today, Here's How To Register

WBJEE 2025 Counselling Dates: The result will be released on September 3
WBJEE 2025 Counselling Registration: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has started the round 1 counselling registration for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 today, August 28. Students can register for the round 1 counselling process on the official website of the board- wbjeeb.nic.in.
WBJEE Counselling Schedule 2025: How To Register For WBJEE Counselling 2025 Counselling?
- Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.
- Go to the "WBJEE" section on the homepage.
- Click on "Online registration and Choice filling for WBJEE 2025 Counselling" under the "Candidate Activity" board.
- Select the type of registration, enter your WBJEE roll number and password.
- Select your preferred choice of institute and other details.
- You will be successfully registered for the counselling process.
WBJEE Counselling Registration 2025: Important Counselling Dates
- The seat matrix - displaying the total number of seats was released on the official website on August 27, 2025, according to the counselling schedule.
- The registration process has started today and candidates must modify (if needed) and lock their choices before September 1, 2025.
- The result for the round 1 will be released on September 3, 2025.
- Candidates who will be satisfied with their result will have to visit their allotted college and pay the seat acceptance fee for admission and document verification from September 3 to September 7, 2025.
- Candidates will have to visit the official website of the allotted college for reporting time details for admission to begin.
The seat allotment result for round 2 will be released on September 9 and candidates satisfied with their result must report to their allotted college from September 9 to September 11, 2025. They can withdraw from the counselling process during this period.