West Bengal PUBDET 2025 Round 1 Counselling Result Released, Download Here

WBJEEB PUBDET Round 1 Counselling Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the round 1 Presidency University Undergraduate Bachelor's Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET)-2025 result. Candidates who applied for the counselling can check and download the round 1 result on the official website of the board- wbjeeb.nic.in.

West Bengal PUBDET Counselling Result: Download WBJEEB PUBDET Result

Visit the official website of the board- wbjeeb.nic.in.

Under the examinations section, click on "PUBDET".

Then click on "View Round 1 Seat Allotment Result For PUBDET Counselling 2025".

Enter your PUBDET roll number and password.

Click on "Sign in" and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

WBJEEB PUBDET 2025 Round 2 Counselling Important Dates

The board will release the second round seat allotment result on September 10, 2025 and candidates satisfied with their result will be able to report to their allotted college for document verification and admission from September 10 to September 12, 2025. Candidates may withdraw from the counselling process during this period.

Candidates are advised to contact the allotted college to know the timings and other details for document verification and admission.