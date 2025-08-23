WBJEE Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration Begins August 28, Check Important Dates Here

WBJEE Counselling Schedule: The board will release the result for round 1 on September 3, 2025
West Bengal JEE Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the counselling schedule for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025. The round 1 counselling registration will begin from August 28, 2025. Students can check and download the counselling schedule on the official website of the board, wbjeeb.nic.in.
WBJEE 2025 Counselling: How To Download WBJEE Counselling Schedule?
- Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.
- Under the "News and Events" section, click on "Schedule of WBJEE 2025 Counselling".
- The counselling schedule will be automatically downloaded.
- Save the schedule for future reference.
WBJEE Counselling Schedule 2025: Check Important Dates Here
- The seat matrix - detailing the total number of seats available broken down by category, reservation and campus will be uploaded online on the official website by August 27, 2025.
- Candidates will be able to register, pay fees and fill their preferred choices starting August 28, 2025 till September 1, 2025.
- Candidates must modify (if needed) and lock their choices before September 1, 2025.
- The board will release the result for round 1 on September 3, 2025.
- Candidates who will be satisfied with their result will be required to visit their allotted college and pay the seat acceptance fee for admission and document verification from September 3 to September 7, 2025. Candidates will have to visit the official website of the allotted college for reporting time details regarding admission.
- Second round seat allotment result will be released on September 9 and candidates satisfied with their result must report to their allotted college from September 9 to September 11, 2025. They may withdraw from the counselling process during this period.
Direct Download Link- "WBJEE Counselling Schedule 2025".
Candidates must note that the schedule might get changed/altered (if needed) by the board. They are advised to visit the official website for regular updates regarding the counselling.