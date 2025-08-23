WBJEE Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration Begins August 28, Check Important Dates Here

West Bengal JEE Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the counselling schedule for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025. The round 1 counselling registration will begin from August 28, 2025. Students can check and download the counselling schedule on the official website of the board, wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2025 Counselling: How To Download WBJEE Counselling Schedule?

Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Under the "News and Events" section, click on "Schedule of WBJEE 2025 Counselling".

The counselling schedule will be automatically downloaded.

Save the schedule for future reference.

WBJEE Counselling Schedule 2025: Check Important Dates Here

The seat matrix - detailing the total number of seats available broken down by category, reservation and campus will be uploaded online on the official website by August 27, 2025.

Candidates will be able to register, pay fees and fill their preferred choices starting August 28, 2025 till September 1, 2025.

Candidates must modify (if needed) and lock their choices before September 1, 2025.

The board will release the result for round 1 on September 3, 2025.

Candidates who will be satisfied with their result will be required to visit their allotted college and pay the seat acceptance fee for admission and document verification from September 3 to September 7, 2025. Candidates will have to visit the official website of the allotted college for reporting time details regarding admission.

Second round seat allotment result will be released on September 9 and candidates satisfied with their result must report to their allotted college from September 9 to September 11, 2025. They may withdraw from the counselling process during this period.

Candidates must note that the schedule might get changed/altered (if needed) by the board. They are advised to visit the official website for regular updates regarding the counselling.