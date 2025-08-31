West Bengal JEE Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Apply Here

WBJEE Round 1 Registration 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will end the round 1 counselling registration process for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 tomorrow, September 1, 2025. Students can register for the round 1 counselling process on the official website of the board- wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE Counselling Round 1 2025: How To Register For WBJEE Counselling 2025?

Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

Go to the "WBJEE" section on the homepage.

Click on "Online registration and Choice filling for WBJEE 2025 Counselling" under the "Candidate Activity" board.

Select the type of registration, enter your WBJEE roll number and password.

Select your preferred choice of institute and other details.

You will be successfully registered for the counselling process.

WBJEE Counselling Registration 2025: Important Dates

The registration window for round 1 counselling will end tomorrow. Candidates are advised to modify (if needed) and lock their choices.

The round 1 result will be released on September 3, 2025.

Candidates satisfied with their round 1 result will be required to visit their allotted college and pay the seat acceptance fee for admission and document verification from September 3 to September 7, 2025.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the board for more details.