West Bengal JEE Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Apply Here

WBJEE Round 1 Registration 2025: WBJEEB will close the round 1 registration process for WBJEE tomorrow, September 1, 2025.

WBJEE Round 1 Counselling: The round 1 result will be released on September 3, 2025

WBJEE Round 1 Registration 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will end the round 1 counselling registration process for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 tomorrow, September 1, 2025. Students can register for the round 1 counselling process on the official website of the board- wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE Counselling Round 1 2025: How To Register For WBJEE Counselling 2025?

  • Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.
  • Go to the "WBJEE" section on the homepage.
  • Click on "Online registration and Choice filling for WBJEE 2025 Counselling" under the "Candidate Activity" board.
  • Select the type of registration, enter your WBJEE roll number and password.
  • Select your preferred choice of institute and other details.
  • You will be successfully registered for the counselling process.

WBJEE Counselling Registration 2025: Important Dates

  • The registration window for round 1 counselling will end tomorrow. Candidates are advised to modify (if needed) and lock their choices.
  • The round 1 result will be released on September 3, 2025.
  • Candidates satisfied with their round 1 result will be required to visit their allotted college and pay the seat acceptance fee for admission and document verification from September 3 to September 7, 2025.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the board for more details.

