West Bengal JEE Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Apply Here

WBJEE Round 1 Counselling: The round 1 result will be released on September 3, 2025
WBJEE Round 1 Registration 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will end the round 1 counselling registration process for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 tomorrow, September 1, 2025. Students can register for the round 1 counselling process on the official website of the board- wbjeeb.nic.in.
WBJEE Counselling Round 1 2025: How To Register For WBJEE Counselling 2025?
- Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.
- Go to the "WBJEE" section on the homepage.
- Click on "Online registration and Choice filling for WBJEE 2025 Counselling" under the "Candidate Activity" board.
- Select the type of registration, enter your WBJEE roll number and password.
- Select your preferred choice of institute and other details.
- You will be successfully registered for the counselling process.
WBJEE Counselling Registration 2025: Important Dates
- The registration window for round 1 counselling will end tomorrow. Candidates are advised to modify (if needed) and lock their choices.
- The round 1 result will be released on September 3, 2025.
- Candidates satisfied with their round 1 result will be required to visit their allotted college and pay the seat acceptance fee for admission and document verification from September 3 to September 7, 2025.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the board for more details.