West Bengal JEE 2026 Counselling Registration Starts: Check Round 1 Schedule Here

WBJEE 2026 Counselling: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has commenced the WBJEE 2026 counselling registration process for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Technology and Architecture programmes offered by government, aided and private institutions across the state.

Eligible candidates can now complete registration, pay the counselling fee and fill in their preferred choices through the official counselling portal. As per the schedule released by the board, candidates must complete registration and choice filling by July 5, 2026. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on July 7, 2026. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates.

WBJEE 2026 Counselling: How To Register?

Candidates can follow these steps to apply for WBJEE 2026 counselling:

Visit the official WBJEE counselling portal at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on the counselling registration link.

Log in using the required credentials.

Complete the registration process and pay the counselling fee.

Fill and arrange college and course preferences.

Lock the choices and submit the form.

Download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

WBJEE 2026 Counselling Important Dates

Registration, fee payment and choice filling: June 30 to July 5, 2026

June 30 to July 5, 2026 Choice modification and locking: June 30 to July 5, 2026

June 30 to July 5, 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result: July 7, 2026

July 7, 2026 Seat acceptance fee payment and reporting at allotted institutes: July 7 to July 11, 2026

July 7 to July 11, 2026 Round 2 registration and choice filling: July 13 to July 17, 2026

July 13 to July 17, 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result: July 21, 2026

July 21, 2026 Reporting by fresh allottees and withdrawal: July 21 to July 23, 2026

July 21 to July 23, 2026 Round 3 registration and choice filling: July 24 to July 26, 2026

July 24 to July 26, 2026 Round 3 seat allotment result: July 28, 2026

July 28, 2026 Final reporting by fresh allottees: July 28 to July 30, 2026

Candidates seeking admission through WBJEE 2026 should complete the counselling process within the stipulated deadlines to avoid missing seat allotment opportunities.