West Bengal JEE ANM And GNM Counselling 2026 Schedule Out: Check Round-Wise Dates

WBJEE ANM and GNM Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the counselling schedule for admission to ANM and GNM courses for the 2026-27 academic session. According to the official notification, the e-counselling process will be conducted online in three rounds. Candidates who appeared for ANM(R) & GNM-2026 and secured a valid General Merit Rank (GMR) can participate in the counselling process.

The counselling will include registration, fee payment, choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, seat acceptance and document verification. Candidates are advised to follow the prescribed schedule carefully, as failure to complete registration or other mandatory steps within the given deadlines may affect their participation.

Click here: WBJEE ANM and GNM Counselling 2026 Schedule PDF

WBJEE ANM And GNM Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Registration, registration fee payment and choice filling: August 14 to August 17, 2026

August 14 to August 17, 2026 Choice modification and locking: August 14 to August 17, 2026

August 14 to August 17, 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result: August 19, 2026

August 19, 2026 Seat acceptance fee payment and reporting for admission: August 19 to August 21, 2026

August 19 to August 21, 2026 Round 2 registration and choice filling: August 22 to August 24, 2026

August 22 to August 24, 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result: August 26, 2026

August 26, 2026 Seat acceptance fee payment and reporting: August 26 to August 29, 2026

August 26 to August 29, 2026 Round 3 registration and choice filling: August 31 to September 1, 2026

August 31 to September 1, 2026 Round 3 seat allotment result: September 3, 2026

September 3, 2026 Seat acceptance fee payment and reporting: September 3 to September 6, 2026

The Board has stated that the schedule may be changed under unavoidable circumstances.

Official Notice: WBJEE ANM and GNM Counselling 2026 Notification

WBJEE ANM And GNM Counselling 2026: How To Apply?

Candidates can participate in the counselling process by following these steps:

Visit the official WBJEEB counselling portal at wbjeeb.nic.in/anm-gnm.

Register using the ANM & GNM-2026 application or roll number and required personal details.

Enter Class 12 marks, passing status and English subject details.

Pay the prescribed non-refundable registration fee of Rs 500.

View the institutes and courses available according to eligibility.

Select and arrange preferred institutes and courses in order of priority.

Lock the choices within the prescribed deadline.

Download or retain a copy of the locked choices for reference.

Candidates are advised to enter their details carefully because the Board states that changes cannot be made after final submission. The counselling guidelines also advise candidates to select at least 20 choices to improve their chances of seat allotment.