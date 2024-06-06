WBJEE Result 2024 Out: Scorecards Released, 99.53% Students Qualify

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the results for WBJEE 2024 at around 3 pm. The WBJEE result link was made available at 4pm on the official website. Those who appeared in the examination can access their scorecards at wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in.

The chairman of the WBJEE Board announced that Bankura Zilla School student secured the highest rank.

Direct link to check WBJEE 2024 Result

Over one lakh candidates participated in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) held on April 28, with a total of 1,12,963 students passing successfully. Applicants are required to enter their registration number/roll number and password to check their scorecards.

Now, candidates will have to register for counselling once dates and guidelines are released. Seat allocation will be based on candidates' ranks and marks obtained.

A total of 99.53% of students cleared the WBJEE 2024 exam.

WBJEE Results 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

Select the 'WBJEE result 2024' link on the homepage.

Provide the required details and submit.

Your scorecards will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

The WBJEE is a common entrance test for admission to undergraduate programs in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture at universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in the state.

The provisional WBJEE 2024 answer key was released on May 7, with the challenge window open until May 9. The board will subsequently publish the final answer key along with the results.