WBJEE Registrations To Close Soon, Check Details

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will close the WBJEE 2024 registration process on January 31, 2024. Interested candidates can visit the official website to complete the application process. The registration weprocess will not be extended any further after the mentioned deadline.

The correction window will open from February 3 and will close on February 5, 2024. The admit cards will release on April 18, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be held on April 28, 2024, in a pen-and-paper-based mode. The question paper pattern will include 155 multiple-choice questions from Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

The common entrance examination is conducted for admission into undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering and technological Institutes in the West Bengal for the academic session 2024-25.

Steps to register for WBJEE

Step 1- Visit the official website.

Step 2- Click on the WBJEE 2024 application form link.

Step 3- Fill in the relevant details in the WBJEE 2024 application form.

Step 4- Upload the required documents mentioned in the form.

Step 5- Preview the form and click on submit.

Step 6- Save and take a printout of the confirmation page.