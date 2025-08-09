WBJEE 2025 Result, Merit List To Be Released Soon, Details Here

WBJEE 2025 Result Date, Time: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is expected to release the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 result soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the result on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE 2025 result was earlier expected to be released in June but was delayed due to the pending legal matters concerning the revised state list for OBCs.

The board will release a new merit list as specified by the Calcutta high court that the earlier one did not comply with the state's order and needs to be published again, according to the PTI.

WBJEE Result 2025 Date: How To Download WBJEE 2025 Result?

Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on WBJEEB 2025 Result.

A new page will open.

Enter your admit card number.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Last year, students were able to download their results starting 4 pm on the official website of the board.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination is a state-level entrance test for admission into undergraduate programs in Engineering, Pharmacy, and Architecture offered by both government and private colleges across West Bengal.