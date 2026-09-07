Management Aptitude Test 2026: Last Day To Apply For Paper Based Mode

MAT Registration 2026: The All India Management Association (AIMA) is closing the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) PBT mode registration today, September 7, 2026. Candidates who still have not applied for the paper-based test mode can fill out the application form before the deadline to be considered eligible for the exam. To register for the paper, applicants must visit the official website- mat.aima.in and complete the application process in online mode.

Before applying for the MAT exam, all the candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria properly in order for successful registration. Once the registration window closes, no application forms will be accepted after that. To successfully register for the exam applicants must pay the application fee of Rs 2,300. Following the closing of the registration window, AIMA will release the MAT PBT admit card 2026 on September 10 and the exam is scheduled to be held on September 13, 2026.

MAT Registration 2026: Steps to Apply for PBT Mode

Candidates can register themselves via the official website. The registration can be done by following the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website, mat.aima.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, enter details such as name, date of birth, state, email ID, and phone number, and click on the 'Register' button.

Step 3: Once registered, select the 'PBT' preference among the list.

Step 4: After that, enter five business school preferences.

Step 5: Pay the registration fee of Rs. 2300 and move to the next stage.

Step 6: Lastly, upload a passport-size photograph and signature in the designated space.

Step 7: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.

Also Read | Management Aptitude Test 2026: Check Detailed Schedule, pattern, fees

MAT 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Check out the MAT eligibility criteria provided below to take the exam.