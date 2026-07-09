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MAT September 2026 Cycle Exam Registration Open: Check Details Here

MBA Registration 2026: MAT has five sections, each with thirty questions. A total of 150 questions are to be attempted over 120 minutes.

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MAT September 2026 Cycle Exam Registration Open: Check Details Here
MAT exam is conducted in both paper based mode and computer based mode.

MAT September 2026 Exam: The registration is ongoing for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) for the September 2026 exam cycle. As per official information, the exam offers flexibility of Paper-Based Test (PBT) and Computer-Based Test (CBT) modes, to suit the candidate's convenience. The MAT Exam is conducted four times a year, giving candidates multiple opportunities to qualify for the exam. The All India Management Association (AIMA) is set to conduct the MAT exam on September 13 and 20, in PBT and CBT mode, respectively. 

MAT Registration, Exam Dates

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to keep an eye on the registration

PBT registration closes on: September 7, 2026
CBT registration closes on: September 14, 2026

READ MORE | MBA Season Begins Soon: Check CAT, XAT, MAT Exam Details

Candidates must note that the MAT exam is conducted in both Paper Based Test (PBT) mode and Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Here are the details. 

PBT Exam Details

  • Exam Date: September 13, 2026
  • Admit Card Release Date: September 10, 2026

CBT Exam Details

  • Exam Date: September 17, 2026
  • Admit Card Release Date: September 20, 2026

Exam Structure 

According to official information, MAT has five sections, each with thirty questions. A total of 150 questions are to be attempted over 120 minutes.

  1. Language Comprehension
  2. Intelligence & Critical Reasoning
  3. Mathematical Skills
  4. Data Analysis & Sufficiency
  5. Economic & Business Environment

ALSO CHECK | CAT 2026 Notification Expected Soon? Here's Everything You Need To Know

As per the official MAT website, the exam serves as a gateway to over 600 leading business schools across the country.

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