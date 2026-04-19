JNU Reopens MBA Admissions For 2026-27 Academic Session: Eligibility Requirements, Selection Process

JNU MBA Admission 2026: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has reopened the online application window for admissions to its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME) for the academic session 2026-27. Interested and eligible candidates who have appeared in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025, can now apply till May 15, 2026.

According to the official notice, candidates who have already applied for admission to the MBA programme need to apply afresh. The registration window reopened on April 16. Interested candidates can visit the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in, to fill out the application form. Previously, the application process was started on February 10, and the last date was set as March 31.

Eligibility Requirements

The university grants admission to the MBA programme on the basis of CAT scores. Aspirants having the following qualifications are eligible to apply:

A bachelor's degree or equivalent from a recognised university.

The bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification obtained by the candidate must entail a minimum of three years of education after completing higher secondary schooling (10+2) or equivalent.

For the General category, OBC (NCL) and EWS candidates, a minimum of 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA in the qualifying degree is required.

For SC/ST/PWD candidates, a minimum of 45% marks or equivalent CGPA in the qualifying degree is required.

Candidates appearing in their final year of bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification, and those who have completed the degree requirements and are awaiting results, can also apply. If selected, such candidates will have to submit the documentary evidence of having qualified the eligibility requirements.

Admission Process

Applicants seeking admission to the MBA programme must have appeared in the CAT 2025. They must apply by submitting their CAT registration number and CAT Score. JNU will use the CAT score for shortlisting the applicants for Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI) for the MBA programme.

The final list of selected candidates will be based on the CAT score and the marks obtained in GD and PI, with respective weightage as 70 per cent, 10 per cent, and 20 per cent.