Kerala Toddler's Post-Mortem Reveals 7 Fractured Ribs, Burns

The Kerala toddler, who was beaten to death by his mother's live-in partner, suffered 91 injuries, the post-mortem report has found. The investigation into the death of one-and-a-half-year-old Arshid has revealed that the child was subjected to sustained and brutal physical assault at the hands of Ashkar, his mother's lover. The incident took place in Panavoor area of Nedumangad, 20 kilometres away from the capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The detailed post-mortem report has found that the child died from severe injuries to the chest and head. Doctors recorded 91 injuries on the child's body, including seven fractured ribs, internal injuries, and swelling and bleeding inside the skull.

According to the investigators, Arshid must have suffered rib fractures when Ashkar allegedly stamped on the child's chest, causing damage to internal organs.

The post-mortem report also notes burn injuries on the child's genitals and the sole of his right foot, allegedly inflicted using a cigarette lighter. Police believe the injuries indicate repeated torture.

Nearly a month before Arshid died, he was seen with a cast on both arms. When questioned by neighbours, Ashkar claimed that the child had fallen from a cycle and broke his arms.

On May 16, two weeks before Arshid was killed, he along with his mother met a content creator at a bus stand, who gave them gifts for following his Instagram account.

In the picture from the meeting, the child is seen with both arms covered in plaster. When the social media influencer asked the mother about the child's situation, she too said he had fallen from a bicycle.

Police, however, suspect wrongdoing and have indicated that charges of abetment may be added against 21-year-old Akhila, the child's mother.

The police have invoked provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused, Ashkar.

Child Sustained Physical Abuse For A Month

During interrogation on Monday, Ashkar confessed to his crime and revealed that he had decided to kill Arshid three months ago and had been abusing the child for a month. Ashkar would routinely beat up the child and stuff cloth into his mouth to muffle his screams.

Ashkar said he saw Arshid as an obstacle in his life with Akhila.

On May 29, when the child cried loudly, Ashkar struck him on the head. After confirming the child was dead, he cleaned the house and destroyed evidence before taking the toddler to the hospital. Ashkar told the hospital staff that the child had choked on food and fallen unconscious.

In a police statement, Akhila admitted that she was aware of the prolonged physical assault and had seen her lover beat her son on multiple occasions but made no effort to protect the child.

The investigators are also probing allegations that Ashkar had brutally assaulted his first wife, Amina, leaving her physically disabled.