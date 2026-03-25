JNU MBA Admissions 2026: Registration Ends On March 31, Check Eligibility

JNU MBA Admissions 2026: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is currently accepting applications for admission to its MBA programme for the academic session 2026-27 at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME). Eligible candidates who have appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 and meet the prescribed eligibility criteria can apply online through the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The application process began on February 10, and the last date to apply is March 31.

How To Apply

Step 1: Fill out the online application form with personal details.

Step 2: Enter qualification details.

Step 3: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature in JPG/JPEG format.

Step 4: Pay the application fee through online mode.

New users must complete the registration process before filling out the application form.



Eligibility Criteria

A bachelor's degree or equivalent from a recognised university or institution.

The degree must involve at least three years of education after Class 12 (10+2).

Minimum marks:

50% for General, OBC (NCL), and EWS candidates

45% for SC/ST/PwD candidates

Final-year candidates and those awaiting results can also apply, subject to meeting eligibility conditions at the time of admission.

Admission Process

Candidates must have appeared for the CAT 2025 conducted by the IIMs.

Applicants must provide their CAT registration number and score.

Shortlisting for Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI) will be based on CAT scores.

The number of shortlisted candidates will be at least seven times the number of seats in each category.

Final selection will be based on:

CAT score: 70%

GD: 10%

PI: 20%

For Foreign Nationals:

Valid GMAT score (minimum 500) and a bachelor's degree are required.

Seats and Reservation

Total intake: 75 seats

Reservation policy will be implemented as per Government of India norms.

No deprivation points will be considered for this programme.

Application Fee

Rs 2,000 for General, EWS, and OBC (NCL) candidates

Rs1,000 for SC/ST/PwD candidates

Candidates are advised to go through the PG and ADOP e-Prospectus 2026-27 available on the official website and check the detailed eligibility criteria before submitting the application form.