Tamil Nadu MBA, MCA Admission Counselling 2026 Registration Begins; Check Apply Link Here

TN MBA, MCA Admission Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), Tamil Nadu, has started the registration process for TN MBA and MCA Admissions 2026-27. Eligible candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered through Tamil Nadu counselling can now complete the online application process and upload the required certificates.

As per the tentative schedule released by the authorities, candidates can register online until June 30, 2026. The rank list for MBA and MCA admissions is scheduled to be published on July 15, 2026, followed by counselling and seat allotment rounds in July and August.

Direct Link: TN MBA, MCA Registration Link

TN MBA, MCA Admission Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Online registration and certificate uploading begins: June 4, 2026

Last date to register and upload certificates: June 30, 2026

Publication of MBA/MCA rank list: July 15, 2026

Grievance redressal period: July 16 to July 20, 2026 (5 PM)

Special reservation counselling (Differently Abled): July 23, 2026

MCA counselling choice filling: July 25 to July 27, 2026 (5 PM)

MCA tentative allotment: July 28, 2026

MCA provisional allotment: July 30, 2026

MBA counselling choice filling: July 30 to August 2, 2026 (5 PM)

MBA tentative allotment: August 3, 2026

MBA provisional allotment: August 5, 2026

Supplementary MCA counselling: August 6, 2026

Supplementary MBA counselling: August 7 and 8, 2026

How to Register for TN MBA, MCA Admission Counselling 2026?

Visit the official TN MBA/MCA admissions portal at tn-mbamca.com.

Click on the registration link available on the homepage.

Complete the registration process using the required details.

Fill out the online application form carefully.

Upload the necessary certificates and documents in the prescribed format.

Review all details entered in the application form.

Submit the application and save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

TN MBA and MCA Admission Counselling 2026 registration is underway, and candidates must complete the application process before June 30 to participate in counselling.