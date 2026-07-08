MBA Season Begins Soon: Check CAT, XAT, MAT Exam Details

MBA Admission 2027: The Master of Business Administration (MBA) entrance season is set to pick up soon, with the Common Admission Test (CAT), Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), and Management Aptitude Test (MAT) as some of the crucial entrance exams to start the application process soon for admissions to top business schools. Based on previous trends, the CAT and XAT notifications are expected in July, while the MAT registration is currently ongoing for the September exam cycle.

CAT 2026: For IIM Admission

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) for admission to various postgraduate and doctorate programmes at IIMs and other participating colleges. The official CAT notification is expected around July 2026 and registrations are likely to begin in August. The exam is computer-based, which lasts 120 minutes, and is split into three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. Last year, IIM Kozhikode conducted the CAT examination on November 30.

READ MORE | CAT 2026 Notification Expected Soon? Here's Everything You Need To Know

For IIM hopefuls, CAT remains the most influential entrance exam because it is the primary route to the Indian Institutes of Management and many other leading B-schools.

XAT: The XLRI Route

For the last admission cycle, the XLRI Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, conducted the Xavier Aptitude Test on January 4, 2026. The XAT is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of multiple-choice questions in four sections. XAT result 2026 was released on January 16 for the previous exam cycle.

Candidates who wish to take admission in MBA programmes across top B-schools in India appear for the XAT exam every year in large numbers. Last year, the Xavier Institute released the XAT application form on July 10.

MAT: Multiple Opportunities For Success

As per official information, MAT serves as a gateway to over 600 leading B-schools across the country. This exam offers the flexibility of paper-based and computer-based test modes, to suit the candidate's convenience. Conducted four times a year, MAT provides multiple opportunities for admission success.

The upcoming MAT exam is scheduled for September 13, 2026, for the PBT test and on September 20, 2026, for the CBT test. The registration window closes on September 7 and 14, respectively, for the paper-based and computer-based exams.

Aspirants eyeing top business schools, can use the admission timeline and other details to plan their academic journey accordingly.