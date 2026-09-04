Management Aptitude Test 2026: Check Detailed Schedule, pattern, fees

MAT 2026 Exam: The All India Management Association (AIMA) conducts the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) in dual mode. It offers the flexibility of paper-based and computer-based test modes for the candidate's convenience. The MAT exam is conducted four times a year, providing multiple opportunities for maximum admission success.

The MAT exam is conducted in the months of February, May, September, and December. The September session MAT 2026 registration is ongoing for both PBT and CBT modes on the official website, mat.aima.in. For successful registration, candidates need to submit their valid email ID, scanned photo, and scanned signature. The test offers admission to MBA and PGDM courses in over 600 business schools in India.

MAT 2026 Exam: PBT, CBT Detailed Schedule

Mentioned below are some important exam dates for the MAT PBT and CBT mode.

Paper-Based Test (PBT)

Last date to apply: September 7, 2026

Admit card release date: September 10, 2026

Exam Date: September 13, 2026

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Last date to apply: September 14, 2026

Admit card release date: September 17, 2026

Exam Date: September 20, 2026

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MAT 2026 Exam Structure

The MAT has five sections, each with thirty questions. A total of 150 questions are to be attempted over 120 minutes. The section covers language comprehension, intelligence & critical reasoning, mathematical skills, data analysis & sufficiency, and the economic & business environment. In case of wrong answers, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

MAT 2026 Exam: Application Fees

If any candidate wants to appear for one of the test modes, then he/she will be required to pay Rs. 2300. In case any candidate wants to appear for both PBT and CBT mode, then they need to pay Rs. 4000.