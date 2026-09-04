CLAT 2027 Exam: Vellore, Tiruvarur Removed From Test Centre List

CLAT 2027 Exam: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) issued a notice on September 3, 2026, announcing the removal of Vellore and Tiruvarur from the official list of CLAT 2027 test centre cities. The notification advises applicants who had selected either of the two Tamil Nadu cities as their test centre preference to update their choices and select an alternative location. Candidates should make the required changes within the stipulated timeframe, as no requests for modifications will be entertained after the deadline.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 26 National Law Universities in India. The CLAT 2027 registration process is currently underway. Candidates who wish to appear for the examination must complete the application process by October 31, 2026. The CLAT 2027 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 6, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

CLAT 2027: Steps To Update Test Centre Preference

Candidates can follow the steps below to change their test centre preference:

Step 1: Log in to the candidate portal through the official website and click on "Edit Application Portal."

Step 2: Navigate to the "Test Centre Preference" section.

Step 3: Select an alternative test centre city from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Click on the "Save/Submit" button to ensure that the updated preference is successfully recorded.

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In case any candidate is having difficulty or has a query regarding the modification process, they can reach out to the Consortium's official helpdesk by email at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or contact at 080-47162020, between 10am and 5pm on all working days.