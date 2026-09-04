CAT Registration 2026: Check Steps To Apply, Last Date, Correction Window Details

CAT 2026 Registration: This year the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is conducting the CAT 2026 Exam in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. Candidates interested in applying for the CAT exam must fill out their application form before the deadline to be eligible for appearing for the exam. The last date to register for the CAT 2026 is September 15. The exam will be conducted across 170 cities on November 29, 2026 in three sessions.

Once the registration window closes, the exam-conducting body will open an application correction window for a short period of time, where those who registered for the exam will be able to make changes in their particulars if required. The fields applicable for correction will be the photograph, signature and test city preferences. This option will be valid only for those candidates who have paid the registration fee and have registered successfully for CAT 2026 within the specified deadline.

CAT Registration 2026: Know How to Apply

Here are some key steps below through which applicants can apply for the CAT exam.

Step 1: Visit the official CAT website - iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Now, on the right side of the CAT 2026 homepage, click on the "New Candidate Registration" button.

Step 3: After clicking on the button a "CAT 2026 registration" page will open. Applicants will be required to enter the following details such as Name, DOB, Country, Email and more.

Step 4: Once the information is filled in, click on the "Generate OTP" button. The OTP will be sent to the candidates on their registered email address.

Step 5: After registering for the CAT exam is completed, candidates can log in to the candidates portal and fill out the application form with all the necessary details.

Step 6: Lastly to complete the application process is to pay the application fee via the online method.



CAT Exam 2026: Application Fee

The CAT 2026 application fee differs category wise, to pay the fee applicants will be required to use the online payment mode such as UPI, Credit Card, Debit Card and Net Banking method. Check the registration fee below:

Candidates from the General Category: Rs. 2700

Candidates from the SC/ ST/ PW: Rs. 1350

Before submitting the application form, candidates are advised to go through it once properly to avoid any mistakes.

