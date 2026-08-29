Cat Joins Graduate On Stage For Convocation Ceremony, Video Goes Viral

A graduation ceremony took an adorable turn when a graduate walked across the stage to receive his degree with a cat sitting proudly on his shoulder. Instagram user Ar Naval Tambulkar shared the moment on his account, where the unusual convocation guest quickly caught attention.

In the video, Naval was seen walking onto the stage with his pet cat comfortably perched on his shoulder.

As he approached the dean and professors, their expressions soon turned into smiles after seeing the feline guest.

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Some professors were seen petting the cat and affectionately cooing at it as the graduate continued towards the centre of the stage.

The cat appeared completely at ease throughout the ceremony and even posed for a picture. The moment made it look almost as if the cat had also earned the degree.

Social Media Reaction

The post also drew reactions from internet users, who had plenty to say about the unconventional convocation attendee.

One user commented, "Cat is the main character here."

Another use noted, "Cat helped him to study well."

"Nobita taking Doremon to his convocation," added a third user.

A fourth user noted, "This goes into my bucket list."