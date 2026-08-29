Watch: Woman Ties Rakhi To Delivery Executive, Touches His Feet In Heartwarming Video

An endearing video showing a woman tying a rakhi to a delivery executive at her doorstep is winning praise online. Posted on Instagram by Vadodara-based Akankasha Singh, the viral clip titled, "We randomly decided to tie a rakhi to our delivery partner, and he made the moment unforgettable," beautifully captured how a simple daily interaction turned into a sweet and emotional moment.

The now-viral clip starts with Singh opening the door for the delivery partner. After greeting him warmly, she tied a rakhi around his wrist to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, and bowed shortly after to seek his blessings.

Singh detailed that the exchange was made even sweeter by the fact that the delivery partner insisted on handing her a monetary gift. Though she refused, the delivery partner pulled out a Rs 50 note and handed it over to Singh.

"Some gifts are priceless, even if they are just Rs 50," Singh said, captioning the accompanying video. Singh added that the delivery rider insisted with a smile on giving the money: “Ab behen bola hai na (I have called you a sister)”



"So this Rs 50 isn't something we “took”; it's a memory, a blessing, and the purest gesture of love and respect from someone we met for just a few minutes."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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'The Joy On His Face'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 3.1 million views and thousands of comments as social media users lauded Singh for the heartwarming act, which had left the delivery executive smiling.

"Raksha Bandhan is the cutest, purest and most beautiful festival out there," said one user while another added: "I know how hard it is to make Rs 30 in a delivery job, and he gave you Rs 50. It means a lot to them."

A third commented: "I'm surely happy watching this. It's not about the amount of money; it's the amount of love and joy on his face while you are tying the Rakhi. A wholesome and heartfelt moment."

A fourth said: "I just got tears how cutely he said “kuch bhi kaam ho toh yaad kijiye, bhai hua ab aapka (If you need anything at all, just reach out to me. I am your brother now)”. This line by him showed how big his heart is."