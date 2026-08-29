New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Indian Community

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Friday (Aug 28) with the Indian expat community at India Home, a community centre for South Asian seniors. Photos shared by Mamdani showed the heartwarming moment an elderly woman, dressed in traditional Indian attire, tied a rakhi onto his wrist. He noted that the festival's pious thread represented a promise to protect, support and stand by one another.

"On Raksha Bandhan, a single thread symbolises a powerful promise: to protect, support, and stand by one another," wrote Mamdani in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan symbolises the deep bond of love and protection between brothers and sisters. On this joyful occasion, sisters tie vibrant rakhis on their brothers' wrists, with the latter showcasing their love by offering meaningful gifts and pledging to protect them through all of life's ups and downs.

"Today I shared in the joy of this ceremony with elders at India Home, where South Asian seniors find community, care, and chosen family," Mamdani added.

Mamdani linked the festival's spirit of standing by one another to broader city goals of creating a safer and more affordable New York for all residents.

"That spirit extends to our entire city. May we continue to stand by one another as we build a safer, and more affordable city for all," he said.

Mamdani, who became the first Indian-American Muslim mayor of New York City after he defeated Andrew Cuomo, last year posted a video extending greetings on the auspicious occasion.

"Hello everyone! I am just popping in to wish you all a happy Rakhi. I hope you're having a lovely day with family, wherever you may me," Mamdani could be heard saying in the video.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Mamdani recently made headlines after he said he did not support an event in New York, featuring the leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the RSS, is scheduled to speak at a Manhattan event on Saturday, according to the event's website.

"I don't support the rally, but I don't know if the city has any jurisdiction on cancelling a private event," Mamdani said when asked if the event should be cancelled.

"The vision of India that I was taught by my family and one that I grew up being very familiar with was of a pluralistic society of a secular Republic that believed in the belonging of each and every person who was from India. And it has been incredibly troubling to see the rise of a movement that is predicated on an exclusionary vision."

The event's website casts the August 29 gathering as the "Universal Oneness Celebration" bringing together the Hindu American community.