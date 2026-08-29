'Honeymoon' Phase Over, NRI Plans To Return To India After 4 Years In UK: 'Am I Delusional?'

An NRI living in the UK said he was considering moving back to India after the 'honeymoon phase' had worn off and he had come to terms with the reality of living abroad. The 32-year-old man said he had moved to the UK four years ago and managed to save approximately Rs 70 lakh working as a project administrator. The man questioned if he was delusional moving back to India and starting over, while trying to find his footing in the tech sector. He added that the family was not dependent on him, and he was currently single.

"I moved to the UK about 4 years ago. Now that the honeymoon phase has worn off and I've experienced what actually living here is like, I keep thinking: if I can earn reasonably well in India, couldn't I have a quality of life that I'm equally happy with there?" the NRI said.

The NRI highlighted that there would be 'definite downgrades' in moving to India when compared to the UK in terms if infrastruture and amenities, but such things did not matter to him.

"I know there would be trade-offs and, in some areas, a definite downgrade. But I've realised those things don't matter to me as much as I thought they would," he said.

"What I really want is fairly simple: financial stability, some free time outside work, and enough disposable income to travel occasionally. I don't particularly care about living a flashy lifestyle."

Using his savings fund, the man said he wanted to restart his career in India and since the family was not dependent on him financially, he could afford to start on a lower salary and make his way up.

"Since I wouldn't be coming back empty-handed or supporting dependants, I could afford to take a lower salary for a few years, build experience and hopefully work my way up," he said.

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'Honeymoon Phase Over'

Social media users shared similar experiences abroad, while highlighting that if he was happy with the decision, then he should return and transition to a tech job.

"It really depends on how you manage. If you are happy with 70L. Yeah, you are not at all delusional. If you are unhappy, yes, you are delusional. It's up to you to decide what makes you happy," said one user while another added: "Project Administration can actually be transitioned into a delivery manager in the tech world. But my request would be to research well and invest with what you have."

A third commented: "26 M, Canada saved 55L planning to move back too. A four-year master's degree and two years of experience. Honeymoon phase is over, and I see how life will be here if I stick around."

A fourth said: "I'm 29 F and just made a post about leaving New Zealand because quality of life is terrible atm. Around similar saved up as OP. I'm grateful for the money I've made, but this job market coupled with the dullness of this place makes me want to move back."