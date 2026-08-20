Ex-Bank Manager Steals Rs 81 Lakh Gold From NRI's Locker In Mumbai, Arrested

A 35-year-old former deputy branch manager at IndusInd Bank has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly stealing gold worth Rs 81.8 lakh from an NRI's locker.

The man has been identified as Ramchand Sahani.

The complainant, Pradeep Motiram Bhatia (74), a Dubai resident for 52 years, discovered his 610 grams of gold missing when he returned to Mumbai after nearly two years.

Police tracked Sahani through his bank accounts, uncovering Rs 9 crore in transactions over two years and extensive dealings with gold loan firms.

Investigators matched photos of pledged gold from loan companies with the victim's description to confirm the stolen items.



The entire stolen gold property worth Rs 81.8 lakh was fully recovered within four days of the arrest.