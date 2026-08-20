NRI On H-1B Visa Returns To India, Says There Was Always 'Air Of Loneliness' In US

An NRI techie on an H-1B visa said he decided to return to India after losing his job, citing constant immigration pressure and loneliness in the US. In a social media post titled, 'Returning after layoff. US to India,' the techie detailed that he previously held a good position but was laid off, leading to a never-ending process of searching for a new job.

Ultimately, the techie said he chose to halt the job search process and opted to leave America behind and relocate to his homeland for better peace of mind.

"I was working in a good job on H1B and was laid off. Have been searching for jobs since then and it has been never-ending. I have decided to call it quits and return shortly," the NRI wrote.

The NRI said he got close to a MAANG role but fumbled at the last moment. The chaos only increased after his engagement ended due to the woman's family not being on board with his decision to return to India.

"On the flip side of it, there was always an air of loneliness here in the US and the visa stress was always pressing in the back of my mind even when I had a job," the NRI said.

"But there are times when I can't help but think if I was too rigid. I always searched for full-time roles but feel like I did not act smart to switch to consultancies or an F-1 CPT program."

Despite the challenges and feeling that he could have tried something different to salvage the situation, the NRI said he had taken the final decision.

"Decision has been made, as much as I feel like I can face it and get out of this, there is quite a bit of anxiety inside about how things are going to work out," he said.

While new AI buzzwords and modern hiring frameworks were making him a bit nervous, the techie said he was slowly grinding to make the cut, back in India.

I am grinding LeetCode and System Design every day hoping to break into a solid role, but I constantly worry if real job skills are becoming irrelevant. It has only been 3 years since my graduation in USA and it feels like I have not made a significant progress to my career while in US and have to adapt to Indian work culture."

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'Blessing In Disguise'

As the post gained traction, social media users empathised with the NRI, stating that it was perhaps a blessing in disguise and that an India return would augur well for him.

"I can definitely say one thing: you are going to get a decent-paying job in India. It might take longer, but you will earn. Don't get socialized with nosy people or oppressors," said one user, while another added: "I want to start by requesting you to take care of your mental health. Nothing is greater than that."

A third commented: "It's only been 3 years since you graduated, that's a blessing in disguise. The longer you work at a dead-end job, the more unemployable you become. Take control, move back to India. Polish your resume and start interviewing."

A fourth said: "Sorry for this. That woman sounds awful. You dodged a bullet. Can't believe there are people out there who would only marry to get out of the country."