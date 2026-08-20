Gen Z Employee Earning Rs 1 Lakh Monthly Depressed By Inflated Real Estate Prices: 'System Is Making Mockery'

Owning a house is a dream for many, but skyrocketing real estate prices have made it an almost impossible dream for younger generations. Recently, a Gen Z employee caught social media's attention after sharing how depressed they were feeling about today's inflated real estate market. The 23-year-old Gen Z employee said they came from a middle-class family and were earning Rs 1 lakh monthly. Despite living frugally and managing their finances carefully, the dream of owning a property remained out of reach.

"I come from family where I was the first generation to go to college. Among all of the dreams we had, owning a house was almost at the top of list. For context l am earning now 1LPM + since 1 year and living a frugal life that most of you won't be able to comprehend," the Gen Z employee said.

They said the system was making a 'mockery' of people like them who wanted to simply grind out at work and use their hard-earned money to own a roof over their family's head.

"Despite all struggles and sacrifices, seeing inflated prices in my city suburbs, it looks like the system is making a mockery of people who come from the middle class," they said.

"From months of research I have done, which includes on-the-ground research and not online one I can say that black money and cheap loans are dual drivers."

Highlighting how taking a loan would mean sacrificing career plans for a safe job, the Gen Z employee said such life plan should not be normalised.

"For even decent house, I have to sacrifice all career plans and stick to safe jobs to prioritise the loan first. Many millennials did this, and it was normalised, but this is not the case with my generation."

"One piece of advice I get is to break through the system and be one per cent. But it does take time. It seems that our generation will have to be in a crooked system."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Bengaluru College Student Works As Rapido Driver For 3 Months, Shares Earnings And Lessons

'Feel For Gen Z'

As the post gained traction, social media users agreed with the individual's assessment, highlighting that real estate has always been this way, particularly in India.

"I feel for Gen Z. In India, real estate rarely even corrects because the powers that be will never let it. There is so much black money that gets into the system through RE," said one user, while another added: "To be honest, that is a global problem. High-paying jobs and lucrative businesses are all being concentrated in a few cities raising the real estate price like crazy."

A third commented: "I am currently 35+ and perpetually depressed as time goes on. Basic things such as a House are so difficult to attain. Black money rules here. I don't know what to do."

A fourth said: "Don't lose hope!! Home buying was always like this in our era too. Back then, we just didn't have echo chambers constantly reminding us how difficult it was and making us feel depressed."