On Camera, Women In Burqa Pose As Customers, Steal Gold Necklace From Telangana Shop

A gang posing as customers allegedly stole a gold necklace weighing around seven tolas (around 70 grams), from a jewellery shop in Telangana, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns among local jewellers.

The theft took place on Sunday at a jewellery shop in Zahirabad town of Sangareddy district.

According to the complaint filed with police, the suspected gang consisted of three women wearing burqas and a man wearing a cap. The group allegedly entered the shop posing as customers and asked to see jewellery.

While the shop staff were attending to them, the suspects allegedly diverted their attention and managed to take a gold necklace before leaving the premises.

Police have begun examining CCTV footage from the jewellery shop and nearby areas to establish the sequence of events and identify the suspects.

Investigators are also checking whether the group had carried out reconnaissance of the shop before the theft.

The incident has raised concerns among jewellery traders, particularly over gangs using distraction tactics while posing as genuine customers.

Police are also examining a similar jewellery theft reported earlier in Tandur town to determine whether the two incidents are connected.

The possibility of an organised gang operating across towns in the region is also being investigated.

Jewellery traders in Zahirabad and nearby areas have been advised to remain alert, closely monitor customers handling high-value ornaments, and ensure CCTV cameras adequately cover counters as well as entry and exit points.

Police have launched a probe and are working to establish the identities and movements of the suspects.