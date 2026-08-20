"Don't Come": US-Based NRIs To Youngsters Looking To Venture Abroad

Two US-based NRIs have caught social media's attention for advising people not to move abroad. Speaking with content creator @darshanaconnects, Suhas and Priyanka explained in the Instagram video that India now offers many of the same career opportunities they once chased in America. Based on their own experiences living in the US, they suggested that young people stay in India instead.

Quizzed what advice he would give young people wanting to relocate to the US, Suhas simply replied, "Don't come". Expanding on his rather dismissive advice, Suhas stated that the situation was completely different when he moved to foreign lands.

"We came here because, at that time, India was very tough for us to crack into. It was very difficult to land a good job, very difficult to have a good quality of life. The US was a very easy bet. You come here, you get your master's, you get your job, and you are set," he said.

Suhas explained that India had changed and was offering many of the same opportunities that prompted people to look overseas in the past.

"But it's the same now in India. You can do everything that you do here; you can do it in India," he said.

Meanwhile, Priyanka added that even investors were now bullish on India, with an increasing number of businesses investing in the country.

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While the opportunities were equally distributed, the biggest difference between the two countries was the feeling of belonging. Despite having lived in the US for years, Suhas admitted to still not being accepted.

"Huge cost of leaving your family, leaving your friends, coming to a foreign land, making new friends, feeling accepted. I still don't feel like I'm accepted here. I would rather just live in India. If I could, I would," he said.

The two NRIs also compared the approach of some Chinese students and professionals with that of Indians abroad. They highlighted that while Indians stayed back, the Chinese returned to their homeland and contributed value.

"They come here, they get an education, they extract the knowledge, and they go back, and they produce value in the country," Suhas said.

Priyanka added that even if the Chinese spend years pursuing higher education, they always returo home, a trait Indians were not very good at.

