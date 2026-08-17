US Immigration Authority Warns Students, Visitors. Wrong Form After September 15 Means Rejection

Indian students and other nonimmigrants in the US who need to file Form I-539 or Form I-765 will need to check their forms carefully from September 15. USCIS is introducing new editions of both forms, and there will be no grace period for using the older versions. A small detail on an immigration form could therefore make a big difference.

From September 15, 2026, USCIS will only accept the new editions of two important forms:

Form I-539, used to apply to extend or change nonimmigrant status

Form I-765, used to apply for employment authorization

Both new forms will carry the edition date 09/15/26.

What Exactly Is Changing?

USCIS is updating the forms to bring them in line with a recently published final rule covering procedures for certain nonimmigrants.

The rule relates to fixed periods of admission and extensions of stay for:

Academic students

Exchange visitors

Representatives of foreign information media

As part of the change, USCIS is replacing the current editions of Form I-539 and Form I-765.

USCIS has specifically said there will be no grace period. For Form I-539, the 08/28/24 edition will be accepted if it is postmarked or electronically submitted before September 15, 2026. But if that same old edition is submitted or postmarked on or after September 15, USCIS will reject it. From September 15 onward, applicants must use the 09/15/26 edition.

The exact same rule applies to Form I-765. The 08/21/25 edition can be used if it is postmarked or electronically submitted before September 15. From September 15 onward, USCIS will reject that old edition and accept only the 09/15/26 version.

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What Does This Mean For Indian Applicants?

This change could matter to Indian nationals in the US who use either form, particularly students, exchange visitors, and other nonimmigrants. For someone preparing an immigration application around this deadline, the date of submission matters.

For example, an applicant cannot simply download the old I-539 today, complete it, and submit it after September 15. If it is submitted on or after September 15, the old edition will be rejected. The same applies to the I-765.

What Is Form I-539?

Form I-539 is called the Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status. It is one of the forms used by certain nonimmigrants seeking to extend their stay or change their nonimmigrant status in the US. For anyone who needs to file it around the September 15 change, the edition date is important.

What Is Form I-765?

Form I-765 is the Application for Employment Authorization. It is used by eligible applicants seeking employment authorization in the US. Here too, the form edition changes on September 15. The current 08/21/25 version can be accepted when it is postmarked or electronically submitted before the deadline.

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Why Is There No Grace Period?

Normally, applicants may have some time to adjust when USCIS changes a form edition. That is not happening here. USCIS says the revised editions are necessary for the agency to apply the recently published final rule. That is why the agency has decided there will be no grace period for these two forms.

USCIS has also published preview versions of the new 09/15/26 editions, along with their instructions. This allows applicants to see what the new forms look like and prepare for the change. However, USCIS has specifically said not to file the 09/15/26 editions before September 15, 2026. The new editions will only be accepted if they are postmarked or electronically submitted on or after September 15.

Applicants planning to file before September 15 should use the edition currently accepted for that date. Those filing on or after September 15 should use the new 09/15/26 edition.