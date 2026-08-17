US Deports Indian 'Alien' Over "Sexually Motivated Coercion" Conviction

An Indian man, identified as Jashandeep Singh, has been expelled from the United States under the Donald Trump administration's latest deportation anti-immigration drive. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) labelled Singh as a "criminal illegal alien from India," alleging he has a criminal history of "sexually motivated coercion involving force, burglary, and theft."

DHS included Singh in a recent roundup of foreign nationals removed from America following criminal convictions. According to the agency, he was deported from the United States on August 3, along with four other deportees from Guatemala, Mexico, and Chile.

The department did not disclose his age, his place of origin or residence in India, or details about his immigration status or history in the US. It also did not provide any information about the exact case against Singh or how long he was kept in ICE custody before removal.

The country where he was deported to has also not been disclosed.

The US government is deporting convicted non-citizen criminals to their native countries or, under specific enforcement policies, to negotiated third-party countries.

Who Are Other Deportees

The United States deported four other people along with Singh --Guatemalan man Ramon Gregorio Herrera-Ruiz, Mexican nationals Jorge Martinez-Guerrero and Berta Montano Jimenez and Chilean Williams Alejandro Cortes Contreras

Herrera-Ruiz was deported August 4. His criminal history includes convictions for homicide, three counts of driving under the influence of liquor, and driving without a license, and arrests for obstructing police and public order crimes.

Guerrero was also deported on August 4. His criminal history includes convictions for homicide, negligent manslaughter, and vehicle and illegal re-entry.

Jimenez, the only woman on the list, was deported on August 6. Her criminal history includes convictions for engaging in the business of dealing in and manufacturing firearms without a license and delivery of firearms to a carrier without written notice.

Contreras was also deported on August 4. His criminal history includes convictions for first-degree residential burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.

What DHS Said

According to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, last week's removals included people convicted of killing, drunk driving, sexual assault, and weapons trafficking.

"Just last week, we deported killers, drunk drivers, sexual assailants, and weapons traffickers. With deportations up, it's no wonder that crime rates have fallen to historic lows across the country. Thanks to the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, we are making America safe again," he said in a statement.