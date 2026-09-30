Blocked By Minor, 31-Year-Old Mumbai Man Flew To US To Stalk Her, Arrested

A Mumbai man who allegedly travelled from India to the US after a minor girl cut off contact with him has been arrested in Davidson County, Tennessee, facing multiple charges related to the alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

Preet Pankaj Jain, 31, was taken into custody after police responded to a report of an adult man allegedly stalking a minor in the Medlands Community area on September 24.

The case began when an Uber driver alerted authorities about the alleged stalking. During questioning, Jain reportedly told police that he had gone to meet a girl he knew through online dating and was trying to give her a gift.

Investigators, however, determined that the girl was a minor.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Division then examined Jain's electronic devices as part of the investigation.

According to police, the forensic examination indicated that Jain had allegedly concealed his real age and identity while maintaining an online relationship with the girl over an extended period.

The investigation took another turn after the girl discovered Jain's true identity and ended their communication, allegedly blocking him online.

Police allege that Jain then travelled from Mumbai to the US in an attempt to contact the girl again.

The allegations form the basis of several serious charges against him, including four counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of sexual extortion.

Jain appeared before a magistrate and was subsequently brought before the Davidson County District Court on September 25.

The court denied him bail, and he was remanded to the Davidson County Detention Center.

His next court appearance is scheduled for October 6, 2026.

(With inputs by Ruttik Ganakwar)