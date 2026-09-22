'Tearing This Down': YouTuber's Post On Texas Hanuman Statue Sparks Row

Indian Americans, especially Hindus, and their faith have become the focal point of political debate during the midterm election in the United States after a conservative YouTuber called for the removal of a 90-foot statue of Lord Hanuman in Texas, prompting strong backlash. The Statue of the Union -- installed at the Asthalaxmi Temple in Sugarland, Texas -- has been at the center of a controversy since its consecration in August 2024, with a section of US President Donald Trump's conservative cohorts calling it "un-Christian".

However, the debate took a racist turn after YouTuber Jesse Hughes, a Make America Great Again (MAGA) activist, shared a photograph of the structure on the post on X and wrote, "Btw, when we win, we are tearing this down."

The Backlash

Hughes's post soon received backlash from Hindu groups and thinkers alike, with Ruchir Bakshi, a US Army veteran, describing his remarks as unpatriotic and a "threat against Hinduism."

"It is a threat against Hinduism itself to vandalise another American community's house of worship because you hate the faith inside it," Bakshi said, describing himself as an American-Hindu who is concerned about anti-Hindu hate in the US.

"If winning in America means demolishing Hindu temples, you don't want the country I fought for. You just want a license to go after people who aren't you," he said.

Bakshi's remarks also received support from the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) and Carl Wheless, a US Army veteran based in Texas who describes himself as a political commentator.

"We share your horror at the open religious bigotry being mainstreamed on this platform and are proud to fight it alongside you," CoHNA said in a post on X.

A Conservative Stronghold

Texas has been a Republican stronghold for decades and hasn't elected a Democrat to any office since 1994. Home to more than five lakh Indian-Americans, the state operates under a Republican trifecta and triplex, meaning the conservative party holds the governorship, all statewide executive offices, and both chambers of the state legislature.

The anti-immigrant narrative has been a recurring theme in the midterm election campaign in Texas, more so since President Donald Trump returned to the White House for a second term.

Racism - A Recurring Theme

Last week, Republican nominee for Texas Railroad Commissioner, Bo French, shared a photograph of a football match at the University of Texas (UT) on his X account and made what can only be described as a racist remark against the students featured in it.

"UT graduation this year looked like this," he wrote, sharing the photo, which predominantly featured people of South Asian heritage. He described the grab as a "problem," claiming the issue was "far worse than anyone had imagined."

Republican Senator John Cornyn condemned French's post, asking whether other Republican officials would denounce what he described as intolerance and racism.

"Right-wing Republicans are repeatedly using derogatory slurs in a casual manner," Hakeem Jeffries, House Democratic Leader, also said in a statement last week.

French later defended his remarks and argued that the University of Texas' admissions practices disadvantaged Texans.