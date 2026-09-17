Hyderabad Man Dies Mysteriously In US. He Got Married 17 Days Ago

A Hyderabad man has died at his house in the United States, under suspicious circumstances, just 17 days after his marriage. Mohammed Jaber Hussain, 28, was reportedly found dead inside his room at his house in Lowell, Massachusetts, where he worked as a civil engineer.

Now his family has sought the assistance of the government of India to bring his remains back to India, saying they belong to an economically weaker section and may face difficulties arranging the repatriation of Hussain's remains to Hyderabad.

Taking the family's appeal forward, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan posted Hussain's father's letter to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on X, urging him to ask the concerned Indian Mission to coordinate with local authorities in the US and assist the family in completing the required formalities for transportation of the remains.

Mysterious Death

According to Hussain's father, Mohammed Zakir Hussain, his son got married on August 28 in Texas and later returned to Massachusetts, where he lived and worked. It is not clear if his wife returned with him.

Hussain last spoke to his family on September 14. After nearly eight hours, his family reportedly received a call from his roommate, informing them that Hussain had died in his sleep.

It is not yet clear whether Hussein received immediate medical assistance after the incident. His family is still awaiting the postmortem and medical reports to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

"At this hour of unimaginable grief, the family needs the support of the Government of India. I sincerely hope for your immediate humanitarian intervention to bring Jaber home to his family without any further delay," Khan wrote in a post on X.

About Hussain

Hussain moved to the US in 2021 to pursue a master's degree in civil engineering from the University of New Haven in Connecticut. His LinkedIn profile showed that after completing his degree in 2023, he joined a firm named Estimator as an intern.

Later, he started working at another firm called Green International Affiliates inc, where he worked for over three years. He switched jobs again in June this year and was working at a firm called Lochner, situated in Massachusetts.